Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 20.12.2019 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDRUB, USDCAD, GOLD, BRENT, BTCUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing another descending structure towards 1.1106 and returning to 1.1126, EURUSD is forming a new descending wave to reach 1.1104. After that, the instrument may resume growing towards 1.1116 and then start another decline with the target at 1.1098.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished another descending structure towards 1.3000; right now, it is consolidating below 1.3030. The main scenario implies that that the pair may fall towards 1.2920 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3155.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After breaking 0.9797 downwards, USDCHF has reached 0.9770; right now, it is correcting to return to 0.9797. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 0.9765.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After breaking 109.39 and reaching the short-term target at 109.18, USDJPY has tested 109.39 from below. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure towards 109.14 and then start another growth with the target at 109.50.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has reached the upside target at 0.6898. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 0.6868 and then resume moving upwards with the short-term target at 0.6929.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB moving downwards to reach 62.25. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 62.60 and then resume trading inside the downtrend with the target at 62.02.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting towards 1.3144. Possibly, the pair may reach this level and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3123. After that, the instrument may consolidate around 1.3123 and then resume falling to reach 1.3088.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still consolidating around 1476.16; it has expanded the range towards 1481.25. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure towards 1477.04 and then resume trading upwards to reach 1484.33. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 1471.48.





BRENT

Brent is consolidating around 66.66. Possibly, today the pair may form a new ascending wave towards 67.07. After that, the instrument may start another decline to return to 66.12 and then continue the uptrend with the target at 68.50.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

BTCUSD is correcting with the target at 7220.00. Later, the market may resume the downtrend with the short-term target is at 6900.00.

