Dollar weakened after dovish Fed meeting

By IFCMarkets

US dollar bullish bets declined to $18.18 billion from $19.84 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to December 17 and released on Friday December 20. The ICE US dollar index declined after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged while New York Federal Reserve said next day it would increase the amount of funds it would inject into the multi-trillion dollar repo market.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate December 17 2019 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change CAD bullish negative 851 -717 AUD bearish positive -3189 -683 EUR bearish negative -9158 221 GBP bearish negative -474 1383 CHF bearish negative -1410 1239 JPY bearish negative -4802 217 Total -18183

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

