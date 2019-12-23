Dollar weakened after dovish Fed meeting

23 Dec

US dollar bullish bets declined to $18.18 billion from $19.84 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to December 17 and released on Friday December 20. The ICE US dollar index declined after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged while New York Federal Reserve said next day it would increase the amount of funds it would inject into the multi-trillion dollar repo market.

 

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

December 17 2019 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bullish negative 851 -717
AUD bearish positive -3189 -683
EUR bearish negative -9158 221
GBP bearish negative -474 1383
CHF bearish negative -1410 1239
JPY bearish negative -4802 217
Total -18183

 

commitment of traders net long short
commitment of traders weekly change
market sentiment ratio long short positions

