18 Dec

Dollar bullish bets rose on strong jobs report

December 18, 2019

By IFCMarkets

US dollar net long bets rose to $19.84 billion from $18.36 billion against the major currencies during the last three weeks, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to December 10 and released on Friday December 23. The increase in bullish dollar bets continued as durable goods orders resumed growing in October (rising 0.6% after a 1.4% decline in September) as did factory orders, and the unexpectedly strong nonfarm payrolls report showed US economy added 266,000 new jobs in November.

 

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

December 10 2019 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bullish negative 1568 -47
AUD bearish negative -2506 -11
EUR bearish negative -9379 186
GBP bearish negative -1857 584
CHF bearish negative -2650 173
JPY bearish negative -5019 484
Total -19842

 

commitment of traders net long short
commitment of traders weekly change
market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
