Dollar bullish bets rose on strong jobs report

By IFCMarkets

US dollar net long bets rose to $19.84 billion from $18.36 billion against the major currencies during the last three weeks, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to December 10 and released on Friday December 23. The increase in bullish dollar bets continued as durable goods orders resumed growing in October (rising 0.6% after a 1.4% decline in September) as did factory orders, and the unexpectedly strong nonfarm payrolls report showed US economy added 266,000 new jobs in November.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate December 10 2019 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change CAD bullish negative 1568 -47 AUD bearish negative -2506 -11 EUR bearish negative -9379 186 GBP bearish negative -1857 584 CHF bearish negative -2650 173 JPY bearish negative -5019 484 Total -19842

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.