Biopharma ‘Keeps Executing and Securing Milestones’

In a Dec. 12 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Yasmeen Rahimi reported that Daré Bioscience Inc. (DARE:NASDAQ) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to clinically advance its Sildenafil cream into a Phase 2b at-home study, “getting one step closer to the first potential approved treatment for female sexual arousal disorder.”

Rahimi highlighted that Daré may move forward with the 12-week, placebo-controlled study without having to submit further data, and is preparing to do so. The company will develop screening guidelines and a primary study endpoint from the patient-reported outcomes it collected previously. As for exploratory endpoints, Daré and the FDA agreed on those, which “could potentially be included as endpoints in a future Phase 3 trial,” the analyst added.

She also pointed out that “Daré’s continued strong execution and on-track program updates will attract significant interest from potential strategic partners and strengthen our confidence in Daré’s commitment to delivering on key inflection points for topical Sildenafil, BV1, Ovaprene and its other women’s health assets.” The company could strike up licensing deals at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A single, pivotal Phase 3 trial is expected to start this quarter for BV1, a vaginal infection treatment and the “crown jewel of Daré’s pipeline,” Rahimi noted.

ROTH’s target price on Daré is $6 per share, and the biopharma is Buy rated. The stock’s currently at $0.82 per share.

