Biopharma Continues ‘Positive Push Forward in Breast Cancer’

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 12/27/2019

The latest clinical trial results and next step are reviewed in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a Dec. 26 research note, analyst Joseph Pantginis reported that H.C. Wainwright & Co. increased its target price to AU$0.20 from AU$0.16 and maintained its Buy recommendation on Prescient Therapeutics Ltd. (PTX:ASX).

The primary reason for the target raise is an increase to 18% from 14% of H.C. Wainwright’s chance of success forecast for Prescient’s PTX-200 in HTR breast cancer. The financial firm made this change after the biopharma released interim data from its Phase 2a study evaluating the use of PTX-200 in HER2-negative, locally advanced breast cancer.

“While the data are from a small group of patients, they are still encouraging, in our belief,” Pantginis commented. The total number of study participants was 11, nine of whom had estrogen receptor (ER)-positive disease, and the other two had triple negative disease.

Pantginis summarized the study results. The overall response rate was 91%, with two patients experiencing a complete pathologic response and one, a complete clinical response. These data suggest the study established proof of concept.

Nine of the 10 evaluable patients did not have disease progression, up to a period of 3.25 years, a result that is “encouraging thus far,” noted Pantginis. Overall survival, which is still being assessed, stands at 22.4 months versus the benchmark of 24 months.

The next step for PTX-200 under consideration by Prescient management is advancing the study into ER-positive disease because patients in this cohort seem to be the most responsive, Pantginis indicated. “The goal is to combine PTX-200 with hormone therapy (standard of care for locally advanced ER-positive tumors),” he wrote.

With such a combination, it is expected the safety profile will be more favorable than that of the current combination with chemotherapy. Prescient aims to hold the study in Australia, Pantginis explained, possibly “in conjunction with an investigator-sponsored study to help defer costs.”

Pantginis highlighted that near term, PTX-200 in HTR breast cancer should drive Prescient’s stock value. “Overall, we believe that PTX-200 may deliver promising data in HTR disease with the potential of becoming a new therapy for these patients,” he wrote.

